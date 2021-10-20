Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.50 Million Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.