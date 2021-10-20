Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.68 or 0.00034477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $28.21 million and $98,529.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

