Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Hits $67.50 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $140,464.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $67.50 or 0.00103858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

