Mithril 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.17 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $53.59 million and $7.17 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00022060 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00272746 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.