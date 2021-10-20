Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.25

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.25 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.89). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.87), with a volume of 1,074,742 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £955.30 million and a PE ratio of -95.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.