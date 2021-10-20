Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

