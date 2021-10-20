MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $2.480-$3.000 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.