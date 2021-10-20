MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 24,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

