MML Investors Services LLC Has $27.56 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6,481.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.02% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

