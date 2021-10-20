MML Investors Services LLC Has $28.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $251.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

