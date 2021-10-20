MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

