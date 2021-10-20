MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $725,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 301.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $688,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

