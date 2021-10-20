Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $647,786.34 and approximately $341,660.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00028239 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000997 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,172,647 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

