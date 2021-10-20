Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,396,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,099,892.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,245,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $333.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

