ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.18

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $230,168.00 and approximately $39,958.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

