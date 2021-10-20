Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

