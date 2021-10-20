Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2021 guidance at $13.250-$ EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $290.81.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

