Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 1-Year High at $293.39

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.39 and last traded at $293.39, with a volume of 1884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 95.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

