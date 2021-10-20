Monero Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,692.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $53,692.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00400011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000836 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.