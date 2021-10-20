MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $13,136.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00224110 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,979,919 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.