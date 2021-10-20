Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

