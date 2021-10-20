MONK Market Capitalization Hits $582,629.23 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market cap of $582,629.23 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010824 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

