Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,453 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $87,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $521.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,530 shares of company stock worth $30,820,906. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.