Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Monro has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

