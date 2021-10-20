Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 2,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,183,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

