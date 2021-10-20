Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00311606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

