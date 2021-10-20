Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 152,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

