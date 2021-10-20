Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

