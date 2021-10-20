Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. Zalando has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.