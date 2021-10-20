Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock opened at $281.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $288.54.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,131 shares of company stock worth $65,410,656. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morningstar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Morningstar worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.