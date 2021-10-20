Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and $1.10 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

