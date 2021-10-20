Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAE. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,701,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

