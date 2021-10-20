Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.84

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 29436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of analysts have commented on MHGVY shares. Barclays started coverage on Mowi ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.