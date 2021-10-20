Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.92

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 2994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.