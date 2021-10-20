MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce $836.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.23 million and the highest is $843.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

