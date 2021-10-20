MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $630.96 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

