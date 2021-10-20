mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.72 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.72 million and $102,930.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,745.92 or 1.00167590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00684103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.