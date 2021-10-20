M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,035 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

