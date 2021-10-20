M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,985,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $326.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $328.09.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

