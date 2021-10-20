M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 74.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $242.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

