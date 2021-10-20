M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $784.20 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

