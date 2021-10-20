M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

