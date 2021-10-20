M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.