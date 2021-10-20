M&T Bank Corp Has $17.36 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after buying an additional 1,982,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.