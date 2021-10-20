M&T Bank Corp Has $19.08 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

