M&T Bank Corp Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $62.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

