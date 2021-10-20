M&T Bank Corp Has $19.64 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

