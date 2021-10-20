M&T Bank Corp Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,049. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

