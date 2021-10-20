M&T Bank Corp Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.38% of The Chemours worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in The Chemours by 31.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

