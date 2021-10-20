M&T Bank Corp Has $22.64 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

GILD opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.